Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 27: Time, Barracuda, Unilever, Jumei

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, November 27, 2017.

Meredith Acquires Time for $18.50/Share in Cash

The Deal

Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) entered an agreement to be acquired by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) for $18.50 per share cash via a tender offer. The total transaction value is approximately $2.8 billion, including the assumption of debt and net of cash acquired.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors and is expected to close during Q1 of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

Time closed Monday at $18.50, up $1.60.

Unilever to Acquire Sundial Brands, No Terms Disclosed

The Deal:

Unilever (NYSE: UL) (NYSE: UN) announced an agreement to acquire personal care products company, Sundial Brands. Terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

Unilever closed at $56.65, down 20 cents.

Barracuda Networks to be Acquired by Thoma Brava for $27.55/Share in Cash

The Deal:

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $27.55 per share in cash. The transaction is valued at $1.6 billion.

The proposed transaction is expected to close before Barracuda's fiscal year end of Feb. 28, 2018, subject to approval by Barracuda's shareholders and regulatory authorities.

Barracuda Networks closed at $27.59, up $3.90.

Jumei Announces Withdrawal of Buyer Group's Going Private Proposal

The Proposal Withdrawal:

Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) announced that the special committee of its board of directors received a letter dated November 27 from the Buyer Group, including Mr. Leo Ou Chen, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Junei and Mr. Yusen Dai, Sequoia Capital China II L.P., Sequoia Capital China Partners Fund II, L.P. and Sequoia Capital China Principals Fund II, L.P., stating that the non-binding going private proposal dated February 17, 2016, would be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The Buyer Group offered $7.00 per ADS for Jumei in February 2016.

Jumei closed at $34.33, down 31 cents.

