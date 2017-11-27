10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) shares are up 27 percent after receiving FDA clearance for OverStitch.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a big first quarter earning and sales beat.
- Parateum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares are up 13 percent. No news was immediately available as the stock hit its highest level since October 3.
- Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a third quarter adjusted EPS loss of 19 cents. Sales came in at $26.7 million, up from $22.5 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third quarter earning and sales beat. The company sees fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $3.35-$3.65 against a $3.38 estimate.
Losers
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) share are down 28 percent after CEO and CFO comments during a conference call, where the company said it expects to close a deal for Global Bit Ventures in the "next few months." The company's CFO says it's expecting to issue about 127 million shares of common stock related to the deal with Global Bit Ventures.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares are down 20 percent alongside other momentum blockchain/crypto plays that are seeing significant selling after hours.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 11 million share common stock offering.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares are down 3 percent despite a fourth quarter sales beat. The company issued guidance at the low end of analyst estimates.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) shares are down 1 percent after issuing FY17 adjusted EPS guidance slightly ahead of estimates at $10. The company is expected FY18 sales of $223 billion-$225 billion versus a $218.4 billion estimate.
