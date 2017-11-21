Gainers:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at 48 cents, 5 cents higher than estimates. Sales beat estimates by $30 million, coming in at $1.99 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems LTD (NYSE: AXTA) shares are up 3 percent amid confirmation of deal talks ending with Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTC: AKZOY).

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are down 11 percent after reporting third quarter sales $16 million short of estimates, at $554 million. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in-line at 12 cents. U.S. comps were down 10 percent.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales miss.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings loss of 42 cents. Sales came in at $29.9 million compared to $12.09 million in the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CO (NYSE: HPE) shares are down 6 percent despite a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company announced Antonio Neri will succeed Meg Whitman as CEO.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares are down 3 percent after reporting fourth quarter adjusted earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates at 44 cents per share. Sales came in at $13.9 billion, $550 million ahead of estimates.

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are down 1 percent after the cloud computing company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of 39 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Revenues came in at $2.68 billion, topping estimates by $30 million.

