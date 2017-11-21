33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 35.1 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $9 price target.

(NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 35.1 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $9 price target. Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 20.5 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on development for its cardiorenal pipeline.

(NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 20.5 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on development for its cardiorenal pipeline. Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 19.4 percent to $11.99in pre-market trading after surging 21.99 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 19.4 percent to $11.99in pre-market trading after surging 21.99 percent on Monday. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 15.7 percent to $2.28 in the pre-market trading session. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Kitov Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.

(NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 15.7 percent to $2.28 in the pre-market trading session. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Kitov Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 13.3 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Amtech Systems reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $54.7 million.

(NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 13.3 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Amtech Systems reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $54.7 million. Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) rose 11.7 percent to $12.09 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.

(NYSE: CMCM) rose 11.7 percent to $12.09 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong quarterly earnings. Partner Communications Company Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares rose 11.6 percent to $5.66 in pre-market trading. Partner Communications reported a Q3 profit of $15 million on revenue of $234 million.

(NASDAQ: PTNR) shares rose 11.6 percent to $5.66 in pre-market trading. Partner Communications reported a Q3 profit of $15 million on revenue of $234 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 11.3 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.18 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 11.3 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.18 percent on Monday. KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 10.5 percent to $6.00 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 10.5 percent to $6.00 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 9.1 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after rising 2.87 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 9.1 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after rising 2.87 percent on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) rose 8.6 percent to $154.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO.

(NYSE: PANW) rose 8.6 percent to $154.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO. Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 7.9 percent to $20.49 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 24.93 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 7.9 percent to $20.49 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 24.93 percent on Monday. Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 7.8 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after falling 19.04 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 7.8 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after falling 19.04 percent on Monday. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 6.9 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading after declining 0.95 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: CEL) shares rose 6.9 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading after declining 0.95 percent on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 5.9 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading after declining 3.73 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: CHK) rose 5.9 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading after declining 3.73 percent on Monday. Mechel PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MTL) rose 5.8 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after declining 1.75 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: MTL) rose 5.8 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after declining 1.75 percent on Monday. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 5.6 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse upgraded AK Steel from Neutral to Outperform.

(NYSE: AKS) rose 5.6 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse upgraded AK Steel from Neutral to Outperform. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) rose 5.1 percent to $14.35 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.58 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: LPL) rose 5.1 percent to $14.35 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.58 percent on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares rose 3.5 percent to $29.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 24.8 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints.

(NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 24.8 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints. Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 12.9 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after rising 144.09 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 12.9 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after rising 144.09 percent on Monday. DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 11.9 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings and lowered its earnings forecast for the year.

(NYSE: DSW) fell 11.9 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings and lowered its earnings forecast for the year. Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) fell 11.7 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.20 per share and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.

(NYSE: SIG) fell 11.7 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.20 per share and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) fell 9.7 percent to $7.00 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 57.20 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: OPHC) fell 9.7 percent to $7.00 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 57.20 percent on Monday. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares fell 8.8 percent to $45.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.

(NYSE: CPB) shares fell 8.8 percent to $45.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) fell 8 percent to $15.65 in pre-market trading. ZTO Express reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $472.4 million.

(NYSE: ZTO) fell 8 percent to $15.65 in pre-market trading. ZTO Express reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $472.4 million. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares fell 7.3 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading on downbeat Q3 results.

(NYSE: CHS) shares fell 7.3 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading on downbeat Q3 results. Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) shares fell 5.7 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading after rising 0.91 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: TIME) shares fell 5.7 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading after rising 0.91 percent on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) fell 4.7 percent to $66.66 in pre-market trading. Agilent reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, but issued a weak profit forecast.

(NYSE: A) fell 4.7 percent to $66.66 in pre-market trading. Agilent reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, but issued a weak profit forecast. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) fell 4.3 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading. Burlington posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak profit outlook for the current quarter.

(NYSE: BURL) fell 4.3 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading. Burlington posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak profit outlook for the current quarter. DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 4.1 percent to $24.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.97 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 4.1 percent to $24.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.97 percent on Monday. BT Group plc (ADR) (NYSE: BT) fell 4.1 percent to $15.81 in pre-market trading after rising 0.55 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: BT) fell 4.1 percent to $15.81 in pre-market trading after rising 0.55 percent on Monday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 2.7 percent to $36.60 after slipping 3.88 percent on Monday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.