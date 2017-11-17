35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: GLF) shares gained 284.3 percent to $27.90.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares climbed 96.7 percent to $12.98. Diana Containerships reported a Q3 loss of $128.67 per share on sales of $6.73 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares surged 30.5 percent to $26.92 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) jumped 26.7 percent to $15.90 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) gained 23 percent to $39.14 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares rose 18.3 percent to $5.87.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) jumped 16.4 percent to $80.69 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares climbed 15.8 percent to $17.20 after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
- Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: ESDI) shares rose 14.6 percent to $4.98.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $4.26. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies with an Outperform rating and a $7.00 price target.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 13.9 percent to $1.97. Nova LifeStyle expects Q4 earnings of $0.11 to $0.13 per share, on sales of $35 million to $36 million.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares rose 12.5 percent to $4.29.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) surged 11 percent to $72.93 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) rose 10.4 percent to $9.80.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares jumped 9.6 percent to $28.50.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) gained 8.3 percent to $4.33 after the company reported Q3 results. The company issued a weak forecast for fourth quarter and FY17. The company also reported a 7 percent drop in third-quarter same store sales.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares gained 7.6 percent to $29.58 after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and increased its FY17 guidance.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) gained 4.9 percent to $30.00 following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) rose 4.8 percent to $30.74 following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.
Losers
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares dropped 34.6 percent to $5.39 after jumping 224.80 percent on Thursday.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 28.6 percent to $3.59 after climbing 145.37 on Thursday.
- Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares tumbled 26.8 percent to $1.94 after gaining 82.76 percent on Thursday.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 22 percent to $9.98 after dropping 22.48 percent on Thursday.
- Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares dipped 21.4 percent to $1.95 after the company reported financial results for the twenty-six week period ended September 23, 2017.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dropped 19.4 percent to $6.32 after jumping 256.82 percent on Thursday.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares dropped 18.6 percent to $7.32. VBL Therapeutics reported pricing of 2.5 million share common stock offering for $18.75 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares fell 17.5 percent to $5.72 after gaining 8.45 percent on Thursday.
- BBX Capital Corp (NYSE: BBX) shares declined 16.93 percent to $6.77. Bluegreen Vacations priced 6.5 million share IPO at $14.00 per share.
- Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) dropped 14.2 percent to $1.98. Destination XL Group reported a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share on sales of $103.7 million.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares tumbled 14.1 percent to $7.80. Century Casinos priced its 4.25 million share offering at $7.50 per share.
- Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) shares fell 11.6 percent to $4.79. Genie Energy suspended exploratory oil and gas drilling program in Northern Israel.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) dropped 11.3 percent to $46.92 after reporting third quarter results. The company also reported fourth quarter earnings guidance below estimates. Williams-Sonoma announced the purchase of 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform Outward, Inc. for $112 million.
- Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE: BPI) shares declined 11.1 percent to $8.21. Bridgepoint Education reported a secondary offering of 7,562,890 shares by Warburg Pincus.
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares fell 10.8 percent to $2.03 after gaining 67.65 percent on Thursday.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares slipped 6.9 percent to $2.24 after gaining 30.27 percent on Thursday. Iconix Brand Group received customary deficiency letter from the NASDAQ.
