IN THE NEWS

Anguilla is moving to become the first regulatory authority on initial coin offerings and utility token offerings: Link

After hours Thursday, shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) spiked more than 7 percent following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal: Link

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, a plan that would reduce the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018: Link

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday revealed the company’s first all-electric semitrailer truck and a $200,000 super car, his latest attempt to stir excitement for his vision to upend transportation as the company struggles to mass-produce an affordable sedan: Link

U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the use of new technology that will improve picture quality on mobile phones, tablets and television, but also raises significant privacy concerns by giving advertisers dramatically more data about viewing habits: Link

Some European countries want the Brexit talks to move on to focus on trade and, although Germany and France are key to allowing that progress, it is a decision for the whole of the bloc, Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Friday: Link

About a third of the customers queuing at La Maison du Bitcoin’s teller windows in Paris aren’t speculating on the value of the cryptocurrency. They’re sending digital money home to Africa: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Housing Starts (MoM) for Oct 13.70% vs 5.60% Est; Prior -4.70%. Housing Starts for Oct 1.29 vs 1.19M Est; Prior 1.13M

USA Housing Starts (MoM) for Oct 13.70% vs 5.60% Est; Prior -4.70%. Housing Starts for Oct 1.29 vs 1.19M Est; Prior 1.13M

A report on e-commerce retail sales for the third quarter is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Berkeley, California at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

RBC upgraded L Brands (NYSE: LB) from Sector Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: LB) from Sector Perform to Outperform Mizuho upgraded Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Buy

(NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Buy Evercore ISI upgraded Square (NYSE: SQ) from In-Line to Outperform

(NYSE: SQ) from In-Line to Outperform JP Morgan downgraded Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) from Overweight to Underweight

(NYSE: WSM) from Overweight to Underweight Chardan downgraded Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) from Buy to Neutral

(NASDAQ: ITRN) from Buy to Neutral Standpoint downgraded Valero (NYSE: VLO) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.