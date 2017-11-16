8 Stock's Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are up 14 percent following a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The shoe retailer sees FY17 sales and EPS coming in ahead of estimates.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are up 11 percent following a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook and now sees FY19 sales coming in ahead of estimates at $1.55 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are up 8 percent, passing a 52-week high after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were up 4 percent in the quarter.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares passed a new 52-week high, up 7 percent following rumors that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is showing interest in buying all or part of 21st Century Fox.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The clothing retailer also increased its FY17 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.02-$2.10 to $2.08-$2.12.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are up 4 percent following a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company reported third quarter EPS of 93 cents, topping estimates by 2 cents.
Losers
- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares are down 11 percent after reporting third quarter comps were down 7 percent. The company issued fourth quarter and FY17 sales guidance below estimates.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. The company also reported fourth quarter earnings guidance below estimates. Williams-Sonoma announced the purchase of 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform Outward, Inc. for $112 million.
