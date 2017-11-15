10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are up are 18 percent following a T3 halt after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adl. EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 32 percent after reporting fourth-quarter sales of $2.57 million, up from $2.11 million quarter-over-quarter.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares are up 10 percent after raising its Q3 and FY17 outlook.
- NetAPP Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter beat. The company also issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company expects sales growth of 1-3 percent year-over-year in the second quarter.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares are up 3 percent after news that Nelson Peltz is leading Ernesto Zedillo in the Director vote by a margin of approximately 0.0016 percent.
Losers
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are down 7 percent after announcing an offering of common stock.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares are down 3 percent after reporting third-quarter EPS of 30 cents, falling in-line with analyst estimates. The company topped sales estimates by $38 million, coming in at $2.61 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares are down 2 percent after announcing a secondary offering of 10 million shares of common stock.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are down 1 percent following a report that company rebuffed the latest offer from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).
