10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2017 5:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are up are 18 percent following a T3 halt after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adl. EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 32 percent after reporting fourth-quarter sales of $2.57 million, up from $2.11 million quarter-over-quarter.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares are up 10 percent after raising its Q3 and FY17 outlook.
  • NetAPP Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter beat. The company also issued strong Q3 guidance.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company expects sales growth of 1-3 percent year-over-year in the second quarter.
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares are up 3 percent after news that Nelson Peltz is leading Ernesto Zedillo in the Director vote by a margin of approximately 0.0016 percent.

Losers

  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are down 7 percent after announcing an offering of common stock.
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares are down 3 percent after reporting third-quarter EPS of 30 cents, falling in-line with analyst estimates. The company topped sales estimates by $38 million, coming in at $2.61 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares are down 2 percent after announcing a secondary offering of 10 million shares of common stock.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are down 1 percent following a report that company rebuffed the latest offer from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

