Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 14: iRobot, USG-Ceiling Plus, Match Group-Bumble
The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
Traders Circulate Chatter of Potential Softbank Bid for iRobot
The Rumor
SoftBank (OTC: SFTBY) is said to be considering an acquisition of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT), according to unconfirmed market chatter being circulated by traders on Tuesday. The offer is said to be near $2.8 billion or $101 per share.
iRobot closed Tuesday at $68.79, down $1.30.
USG Acquires Ceiling Plus for $52M Cash
The Deal:
USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ceilings Plus for approximately $52 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2017.
USG closed at $32.24, up 15 cents.
TechCrunch Reports Match Group is still in talks to acquire Bumble
The Rumor:
Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is still in talks to acquire Bumble, according to sources as reported by TechCrunch. The valuation is said to be more than $1 billion.
TechCrunch reported in August that Match Group offered $450 million to acquire Bumble. That offer was declined.
Match Group closed at $29.39, up 70 cents.
