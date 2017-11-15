Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 14: iRobot, USG-Ceiling Plus, Match Group-Bumble

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Traders Circulate Chatter of Potential Softbank Bid for iRobot

The Rumor

SoftBank (OTC: SFTBY) is said to be considering an acquisition of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT), according to unconfirmed market chatter being circulated by traders on Tuesday. The offer is said to be near $2.8 billion or $101 per share.

iRobot closed Tuesday at $68.79, down $1.30.

USG Acquires Ceiling Plus for $52M Cash

The Deal:

USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ceilings Plus for approximately $52 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2017.

USG closed at $32.24, up 15 cents.

TechCrunch Reports Match Group is still in talks to acquire Bumble

The Rumor:

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is still in talks to acquire Bumble, according to sources as reported by TechCrunch. The valuation is said to be more than $1 billion.

TechCrunch reported in August that Match Group offered $450 million to acquire Bumble. That offer was declined.

Match Group closed at $29.39, up 70 cents.

