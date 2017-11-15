25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) rose 36.9 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. The company reported Q3 EPS of 44 cents, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. The company reported sales of $101.33 million, up from $63.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

(NASDAQ: SORL) rose 36.9 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. The company reported Q3 EPS of 44 cents, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. The company reported sales of $101.33 million, up from $63.7 million in the same quarter of last year. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) rose 12.2 percent to $34.40 following confirmation of a deal to purchase the company by SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD), valued at $36 per share in cash and stock.

(NYSE: BCEI) rose 12.2 percent to $34.40 following confirmation of a deal to purchase the company by (NYSE: SD), valued at $36 per share in cash and stock. CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) shares rose 11.7 percent to $33.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

(NASDAQ: CARG) shares rose 11.7 percent to $33.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 5.8 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that first patient has been treated in landmark Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating in vivo genome editing for MPS II.

(NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 5.8 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that first patient has been treated in landmark Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating in vivo genome editing for MPS II. 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) shares rose 5.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.40 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: XXII) shares rose 5.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.40 percent on Tuesday. YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 4.6 percent to $93.33 in pre-market trading after beating top and bottom-line Q3 estimates. Jefferies upgraded YY from Hold to Buy.

(NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 4.6 percent to $93.33 in pre-market trading after beating top and bottom-line Q3 estimates. Jefferies upgraded YY from Hold to Buy. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 4.6 percent to $8.74 in the pre-market trading session after declining 3.58 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 4.6 percent to $8.74 in the pre-market trading session after declining 3.58 percent on Tuesday. Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) rose 3.6 percent to $118.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY17 earnings outlook.

(NASDAQ: PLCE) rose 3.6 percent to $118.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY17 earnings outlook. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) rose 2.9 percent to $26.33 in pre-market trading. JPMorgan upgraded Dicks Sporting from Neutral to Overweight.

(NYSE: DKS) rose 2.9 percent to $26.33 in pre-market trading. JPMorgan upgraded Dicks Sporting from Neutral to Overweight. Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) rose 2.1 percent to $40.56 following a Techcrunch article "Square Cash is letting some users buy and sell Bitcoin."

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 38.3 percent to $17.40 following concerning news out of its tozadenant development program.

(NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 38.3 percent to $17.40 following concerning news out of its tozadenant development program. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 9.9 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. MACOM Technology posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share on revenue of $166.4 million.

(NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 9.9 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. MACOM Technology posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share on revenue of $166.4 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) fell 7.2 percent to $7.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.85 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: SMI) fell 7.2 percent to $7.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.85 percent on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.3 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading after rising 1.44 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.3 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading after rising 1.44 percent on Tuesday. BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE: BRFS) fell 6.3 percent to $11.89 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: BRFS) fell 6.3 percent to $11.89 in pre-market trading. China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares fell 5.7 percent to $3.64 after dropping 27.99 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: CREG) shares fell 5.7 percent to $3.64 after dropping 27.99 percent on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 5.4 percent to $72 in pre-market trading after rising 0.62 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: TSN) fell 5.4 percent to $72 in pre-market trading after rising 0.62 percent on Tuesday. Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE: EFC) shares fell 5.3 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading. Semiconductor Manufacturing International posted Q3 earnings of $25.9 million on revenue of $769.7 million. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

(NYSE: EFC) shares fell 5.3 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading. Semiconductor Manufacturing International posted Q3 earnings of $25.9 million on revenue of $769.7 million. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) fell 4.7 percent to $14.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to restructure international operations.

(NYSE: SBH) fell 4.7 percent to $14.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to restructure international operations. Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 4.4 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading after announcing an 8-million share offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 4.4 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading after announcing an 8-million share offering of common stock. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 4.2 percent to $35.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.49 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 4.2 percent to $35.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.49 percent on Tuesday. Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 3.8 percent to $6.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.91 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 3.8 percent to $6.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.91 percent on Tuesday. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 3.5 percent to $58.00 in the pre-market trading session, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.

(NYSE: TGT) fell 3.5 percent to $58.00 in the pre-market trading session, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 3.4 percent to $85.25 in pre-market trading. Sage Therapeutics priced its 3.5 million share public offering of common stock at $85 per share.

(NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 3.4 percent to $85.25 in pre-market trading. Sage Therapeutics priced its 3.5 million share public offering of common stock at $85 per share. OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE: OMAM) shares fell 2.9 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading after announcing a secondary offering of 6.03 million shares.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.