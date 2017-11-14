IN THE NEWS

After 2016 marked a low point for IPOs, 2017 was expected to bring a reversal of fortune: Link

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) surged higher by more than 25 percent after the restaurant chain received a take-out offer: Link

After having delayed the debut of its semitruck to focus on Model 3 hiccups and Puerto Rico’s energy needs, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will unveil the electric truck Thursday: Link

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to face a fresh round of lawmaker questions on Tuesday about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials, an issue that has dogged his first year in office as the nation’s top law- enforcement officer: Link

Many U.S. companies from startups to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have struggled to gain traction in the fast-growing world of mobile payments. Even for the country's largest bank: Link

Alphabet Inc’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the last few months has begun removing from YouTube extremist videos that do not depict violence or preach hate, YouTube said on Monday, a major policy shift as social media companies face increasing pressure from governments: Link

The Senate tax-writing committee continues hammering out the details of its tax cut proposal on Tuesday, while the House may vote on its bill as soon as Thursday. Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day: Link

Donald Trump Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, said Monday he had direct communication with WikiLeaks in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election, arming Democrats with what they say is evidence of a proxy link between his father’s campaign and the Kremlin: Link

James Dolan has taken the reins of Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) again after its chief executive of 28 months, David “Doc” O’Connor, suddenly exited the entertainment company on Monday: Link

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 5:00 a.m. ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Louisville, Kentucky at 8:15 a.m. ET.

USA PPI (MoM) for Oct 0.40% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.40%

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Wells Fargo upgraded Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: KO) from Market Perform to Outperform Citigroup upgraded Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: MMI) from Neutral to Buy HSBC upgraded Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: DB) from Hold to Buy Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC (NYSE: RES) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

(NYSE: RES) from Equal-Weight to Underweight Deutsche Bank downgraded Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: TFX) from Buy to Neutral RBC downgraded General Electric (NYSE: GE) from Outperform to Sector Perform

