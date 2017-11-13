10 Stock's Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares soared 27 percent on a $2.3 billion takeover bid submitted by private-equity firm Roark Capital. The firm’s bid for the restaurant chain is worth over $150 per share.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares are 26 percent after third-quarter earnings came in well ahead of estimates. The company also beat Sales estimates by nearly $1 million.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares are up 25 percent after reporting third-quarter EPS and Revenue growth year-over-year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares are up 20 percent after reporting positive results from a Phase 1 trial of TRC102 and Fludara in Patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancy.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares are up 15 percent are recording a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are up 4 percent amid talks with Toshiba.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) shares are up 3 percent after beatings third-quarter EPS estimates by 18 cents.

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a smaller third-quarter loss year-over-year. Sales also rose to $13.5 million.

Losers

Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ: TAX) shares are down 4 percent.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares are down over 3 percent despite posting record quarterly revenue and beating estimates on the company’s first earnings report since going public.

