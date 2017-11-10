IN THE NEWS

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced Thursday its commitment to create yet another “Star Wars” trilogy. The company will keep director Rian Johnson, the creative mind behind “The Last Jedi,” on the project as both writer and director: Link

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Thursday reported a big third-quarter earnings and sales beat: Link

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported stellar quarterly results Wednesday — its first report as a public company — driving shares up solidly. Sell-side firms were left impressed by Roku's strong user growth: Link

Millions of Chinese consumers will be glued to their smartphones Saturday, buying shoes, clothes, cosmetics and more in an annual shopping extravaganza known as Singles Day: Link

President Donald Trump delivered a full-throated assertion of economic nationalism, telling a Pacific Rim summit Friday that the U.S. would defend its commercial rights and wouldn’t enter into multilateral trade agreements that “tie our hands.”: Link

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a tax plan on Thursday that differed from the House of Representatives’ version on several key fronts, including how they treat the corporate tax rate, the tax deduction for state and local taxes, and the estate tax: Link

Robots have replaced many U.S. manufacturing workers, but new mechanical exoskeletons being tested by Ford Motor Co (F) may help factory workers to function like bionic people, reducing the physical damage of millions of repetitive tasks over many years: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgraded Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE: ZOES) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: ZOES) from Hold to Buy RBC upgraded Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) from Underperform to Market Perform

(NYSE: PRGO) from Underperform to Market Perform Berenberg upgraded Hyatt (NYSE: H) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: H) from Hold to Buy Canaccord downgraded Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: SQBG) from Buy to Hold Cowen downgraded Finish Line (NASDAQ: FINL) from Market Perform to Underperform

(NASDAQ: FINL) from Market Perform to Underperform DA Davidson downgraded Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) from Buy to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.