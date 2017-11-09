40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares climbed 85.7 percent to $5.20 after the company disclosed that VERTS-2 Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX™ in patients with Ménière's disease met primary endpoint. Otonomy also reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 56.8 percent to $4.86.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) gained 51.2 percent to $94.75 after the company reported that brexanolone achieved primary endpoints in both Phase 3 trials in postpartum depression.
- magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ: CALL) surged 46.9 percent to $8.30. B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) announced plans to acquire magicJack VocalTec for $8.71 per share.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 45.5 percent to $27.41 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter in its first quarterly report as a public company. The company also announced fourth quarter guidance sales guidance of $175 million-$190 million, above consensus estimates of $177 million.
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares gained 39.4 percent to $13.10. Bristow Group reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $357.99 million.
- Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NASDAQ: NATR) shares rose 27.7 percent to $11.75. Nature's Sunshine reported Q3 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $89.3 million.
- Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) gained 23.3 percent to $34.40 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped 22 percent to $48.90. Overstock.com reported a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $424 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares gained 19 percent to $7.85 after dropping 1.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares rose 17.5 percent to $22.45 on strong Q3 results.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) gained 16.4 percent to $11.67 on narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares surged 16 percent to $37.70 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong Q4 sales forecast.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 15 percent to $16.96 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 14 percent to $6.35. Trio-Tech reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.94 million.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) climbed 13.6 percent to $15.50 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares gained 12.2 percent to $91.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and issued a strong FY17 forecast.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) climbed 9.2 percent to $23.72 after the company posted strong Q2 earnings.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares gained 6.5 percent to $7.87 after the company reported unaudited Q3 results.
Losers
- Willbros Group Inc (NYSE: WG) shares tumbled 42.5 percent to $1.60 after the company posted a Q3 loss of $0.52 per share on revenue of $240.77 million.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) declined 31.3 percent to $2.37. Meet Group reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $32.2 million and issued a weak Q4 sales forecast. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from Buy to Hold.
- Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) dropped 28.7 percent to $13.14 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered its outlook.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 28.3 percent to $1.70 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) slipped 27.3 percent to $2.02. SenesTech reported a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $17,000. The company also disclosed an offering of common stock.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) declined 26.7 percent to $3.85. Kodak reported a Q3 net loss of $46,000, versus year-ago net income of $12,000.
- INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INCR) dropped 26.3 percent to $42.38 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) dipped 21.7 percent to $6.82. Infinera reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $192.6 million.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 21.7 percent to $6.57. Maiden Holdings reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share on revenue of $703 million.
- Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) dipped 19.9 percent to $4.81. Ramaco Resources reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares tumbled 17.3 percent to $19.59 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) dropped 15.3 percent to $27.60. Fonar reported Q1 earnings of $3.5 million.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) slipped 15 percent to $29.10 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) dropped 14.8 percent to $5.49. OPKO reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $263.5 million.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) declined 13.3 percent to $10.70 on downbeat quarterly results.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBC) shares fell 13.2 percent to $13.90 after the company reported Q3 results.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) dropped 12 percent to $6.95 after reporting weak Q3 results. Canaccord Genuity downgraded PFSweb from Buy to Hold.
- Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) shares dipped 11.1 percent to $4.90. Just Energy reported a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $851.927 million.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 11.1 percent to $4.76 on downbeat Q3 results.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) shares declined 9.2 percent to $14.77 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SRCI) declined 6.6 percent to $8.48. SRC Energy reported a public offering of common stock of 35 million shares and agreed to acquire stategic acreage from Noble Energy for $568 million.
