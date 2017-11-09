IN THE NEWS

In one of the most tumultuous years in athleticwear in recent memory, adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) has emerged as an industry leader: Link

Following Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, it's now NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s turn to roll out its quarterly financial scorecard: Link

For the third time since its IPO earlier this year, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) stock tanked on Wednesday following a disappointing earnings report. With Snap down 16 percent on the day, plenty of Wall Street analysts weighed in on whether it’s time to buy the dip or investors should not try to catch the falling knife: Link

Republicans scrambled Wednesday to prevent a potential Democratic wave in next year’s midterm elections after a political shellacking Tuesday fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump: Link

President Trump can return to the United States claiming to have snagged over $250 billion in deals from his maiden trip to Beijing. Whether those deals live up to the lofty price tag is another question altogether: Link

It’s crunch time for Republican tax-writers on Thursday. The House Ways and Means Committee enters its final day of hammering out its tax-cut legislation, while a Senate panel plans to reveal its own version. Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day: Link

The Saudi purge isn't just a power grab: Link

Initial Jobless Claims for Nov 3 239.0K vs 231.0K Est; Continuing Claims for Oct 27 1.90M vs 1.89M Est

Data on wholesale trade inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Barclays upgraded NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Underweight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: NTAP) from Underweight to Overweight Deutsche Bank upgraded T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: TMUS) from Hold to Buy JP Morgan upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: ALNY) from Neutral to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from Equal-Weight to Underweight

Canaccord downgraded The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: MEET) from Buy to Hold Mizuho downgraded Quintiles (NYSE: Q) from Buy to Neutral

