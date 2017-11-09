30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) rose 132.1 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that VERTS-2 Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX™ in patients with Ménière's disease met primary endpoint. Otonomy also reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 50.9 percent to $94.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported that brexanolone achieved primary endpoints in both Phase 3 trials in postpartum depression.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 31.9 percent to $24.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter in its first quarterly report as a public company. The company also announced fourth quarter guidance sales guidance of $175 million-$190 million, above consensus estimates of $177 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 20.3 percent to $8.00 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 1.48 percent on Wednesday.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) rose 15.6 percent to $2.22 in the pre-market trading session after reporting Q3 results.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 14 percent to $37.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong Q4 sales forecast.

China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares rose 13.7 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported unaudited Q3 results.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares rose 12.3 percent to $91.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and issued a strong FY17 forecast.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) rose 10.5 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q2 earnings.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 10.2 percent to $44.20 in pre-market trading. Overstock.com reported a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $424 million.

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 7 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 6.1 percent to $11.31 after reporting strong Q3 results.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 5.5 percent to $8.93 in pre-market trading after falling 1.97 percent on Wednesday.

AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE: AEG) shares rose 5.3 percent to $6.16 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) rose 4.6 percent to $29.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company also issued FY17 sales guidance well ahead of estimates at $386.5 million-$388.5 million, against a $374.31 million estimate.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 4.1 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading after surging 204.44 percent on Wednesday.

Losers

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) fell 26.8 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered its outlook.

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 24.6 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Meet Group reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $32.2 million and issued a weak Q4 sales forecast. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from Buy to Hold.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 22.7 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading. SenesTech reported a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $17,000. The company also disclosed an offering of common stock.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) fell 14.6 percent to $5.51 in pre-market trading. OPKO reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $263.5 million.

Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares fell 14.1 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 70.95 percent on Wednesday.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 11 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading. Infinera reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $192.6 million.

SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SRCI) fell 10.2 percent to $8.15 in the pre-market trading session. SRC Energy reported a public offering of common stock of 35 million shares and agreed to acquire stategic acreage from Noble Energy for $568 million.

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) fell 9.1 percent to $61 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 7.8 percent to $15.00 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 7.3 percent to $37.80 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) fell 5.9 percent to $15.11 in pre-market trading after declining 0.74 percent on Wednesday.

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) shares fell 5.6 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Just Energy reported a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $851.927 million.

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 4 percent to $11.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.94 percent on Wednesday.

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares fell 3.7 percent to $22.80 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly earnings.

