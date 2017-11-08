Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2017 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares soared 27 percent to $23.58 after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat in its first quarterly report as a public company. The company also announced fourth quarter guidance sales guidance of $175 million-$190 million, above consensus estimates of $177 million.
  • Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are up 13 percent at $36.50 after reporting record third-quarter revenues of $166.6 million, up 30 percent year-over-year.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are up 12 percent despite missing third-quarter sales estimates.
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are up 2.5 percent at $28.50 after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company also issued FY17 sales guidance well ahead of estimates at $386.5 million-$388.5 million, against a $374.31 million estimate.

Losers

  • e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares are down 6 percent at $18 despite delivering a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued FY17 sales guidance $17 million below consensus at $270 million.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are down 6 percent following a big third-quarter sales miss.
  • Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares are down 5 percent after reporting earnings and sales that fell year-over-year.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are down 6 percent despite a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued FY18 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are down 5 percent following a third-quarter earnings miss. Sales beat estimates by $6 million, coming in at $909.5 million.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 1.5 percent to $36.15 despite reporting a third-quarter adjusted earnings beat. The payment processing company raised FY17 earnings guidance from $0.21-$0.23 to $0.24-$0.25.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

