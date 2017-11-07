Market Overview

13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2017 5:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares were up 30 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. The company also sees FY17 sales in the range of $10 million-$13 million.
  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) was up 22 percent after beating second-quarter sales estimates. Full year adjusted EPS was raised from 27 cents-40 cents to 30 cents-41 cents.
  • Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) was up 11 percent after being halted. While the company missed on second-quarter sales estimates, guidance is expected to come in ahead of sales estimates in FY18.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) was up 8 percent after beating third-quarter earnings estimates.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up 3 percent after beating top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.

Losers

  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares were down 20 percent after missing on third-quarter sales estimates. The company also issued fourth quarter guidance well below estimates.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) was down 18 percent after missing third-quarter sales estimates. Daily active users were up 17 percent year-over-year.
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) was down 9 percent after reporting a third-quarter GAAP earnings of a loss of 11 cents, compared to 36 cents in the same quarter of last year.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) was down 8 percent after missing top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals pld – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was down 3 percent after beating third-quarter EPS estimates but missing sales estimates by $9 million.
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) was down 2 percent after third-quarter earnings.
  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was down 2 percent after missing third-quarter EPS estimates.
  • Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) was down 1 percent despite beating third-quarter earnings and sales estimates.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

