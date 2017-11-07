13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares were up 30 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. The company also sees FY17 sales in the range of $10 million-$13 million.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) was up 22 percent after beating second-quarter sales estimates. Full year adjusted EPS was raised from 27 cents-40 cents to 30 cents-41 cents.
- Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) was up 11 percent after being halted. While the company missed on second-quarter sales estimates, guidance is expected to come in ahead of sales estimates in FY18.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) was up 8 percent after beating third-quarter earnings estimates.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up 3 percent after beating top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.
Losers
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares were down 20 percent after missing on third-quarter sales estimates. The company also issued fourth quarter guidance well below estimates.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) was down 18 percent after missing third-quarter sales estimates. Daily active users were up 17 percent year-over-year.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) was down 9 percent after reporting a third-quarter GAAP earnings of a loss of 11 cents, compared to 36 cents in the same quarter of last year.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) was down 8 percent after missing top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals pld – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was down 3 percent after beating third-quarter EPS estimates but missing sales estimates by $9 million.
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) was down 2 percent after third-quarter earnings.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was down 2 percent after missing third-quarter EPS estimates.
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) was down 1 percent despite beating third-quarter earnings and sales estimates.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.