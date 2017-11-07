Myomo Issues November 2017 Shareholder Letter
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
Welcome to the first edition of our Investor Relations digital shareholder letter, whose purpose is to keep you informed about Myomo's progress. Since completing our IPO in June, we have been implementing various sales and marketing programs to grow the company. We established additional MyoPro Centers of Excellence to distribute our products to patients around the country; increased our Marketing presence online and begun our international expansion. We are leveraging our FDA registered, CE Marked, and only commercial, proprietary technology to restore function to the millions of patients with upper limb paralysis.
We believe we have the strategic focus, business model, and an expanding operational footprint to ably serve this market, facilitating our growth.
Thank you for your investment in MYO shares, which provides us the resources to grow the business and create shareholder value over time.
Sincerely;
Paul R. Gudonis
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Posted-In: News