A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Yellen Speech

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak in Washington at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 20 points to 23,507.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.25 points to 2,588.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 1 point to 6,312.25.

Oil prices traded mostly lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.30 percent to trade at $64.08 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.02 percent to trade at $57.36 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.36 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index slipping 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.02 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.22 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.10 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.73 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.39 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.75 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 1.07 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Buy to Neutral.

Finisar shares dropped 0.77 percent to close at $19.25 on Monday.

Breaking news

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.

(NYSE: MNK) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.

(NASDAQ: TRIP) posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates. Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY 2017 earnings guidance.

