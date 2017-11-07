Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The New York Times DealBook Conference: What You Should Know
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
The New York Times DealBook Conference: What You Should Know
Related DIS
Attention Disney Investors: Don't Forget About Earnings
What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 7
US Market Indexes Start the Week Higher (GuruFocus)
Related TWTR
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 7: Broadcom-Qualcomm, Disney-21st Century Fox, Softbank-Charter
5 Stocks To Watch Amid The Arrest Of Saudi Investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
Why They Dominate - Part II (GuruFocus)

An all-star roster of business personalities from CEOs to entrepeneurs — even a Shark from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)'s hit show "Shark Tank" — descend upon New York City on Thursday, Nov. 9 for The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT)'s seventh annual Dealbook conference.

What It Is

Initiated in 2012, the DealBook conference is hosted by DealBook's editor-at-large Andrew Ross Sorkin and features one-on-one and panel conversations on business topics. This year's event is "DealBook: Playing for the Long Term."

Does It Move Stocks?

While the event features lots of big names, it's not known as an event that breaks market-moving news. Check it out for the in-depth and insightful discussion, but don't go expecting to trade off the comments.

Who Will Be There?

A noncomprehensive list of notable items from this year's agenda:

Related Links:

  • 9:25 a.m.: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Executive Chairman Howard Shultz: "The New Politics of the Boardroom"
  • 10:15 a.m.: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi: "Driving Change." 
  • 11 a.m.: American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) CEOs Kenneth Chenault and Larry Fink: "On the Economy, Consumers and Redefining the Long Term." 
  • 11:30 a.m.: Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban: "Entrepreneurism, Politics and the New American Dream." 
  • 1:20 p.m.: AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO Randall Stephenson: "Consolidated: The Future of Media and Telecommunications." 
  • 3:30 p.m.: Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Head of Product Policy Monika Bickert: "Comment on This: Facebook and Policy." 
  • 4:30 p.m.: "Squaring Off With Jack Dorsey," the CEO of Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square, Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Related Links:

Detroit Startup Ash & Erie Lands $150,000 From Mark Cuban On 'Shark Tank'

A Decade Of Schultz: How Starbucks Has Fared Since He Retook The CEO Chair

Posted-In: dealBook The New York TimesNews Previews Events Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + BLK)

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Give His Opinion On American Express, CME Group And More
The Financials Trade Playing Out In Leveraged ETFs
This Factor ETF Could Be Ready To Shine
Making Marijuana Safer: Jessica Versteeg Explains Paragon Coin, The New Cannabis Blockchain
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
9 Stocks Highlighted On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DIS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.