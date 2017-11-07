An all-star roster of business personalities from CEOs to entrepeneurs — even a Shark from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)'s hit show "Shark Tank" — descend upon New York City on Thursday, Nov. 9 for The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT)'s seventh annual Dealbook conference.

What It Is

Initiated in 2012, the DealBook conference is hosted by DealBook's editor-at-large Andrew Ross Sorkin and features one-on-one and panel conversations on business topics. This year's event is "DealBook: Playing for the Long Term."

Does It Move Stocks?

While the event features lots of big names, it's not known as an event that breaks market-moving news. Check it out for the in-depth and insightful discussion, but don't go expecting to trade off the comments.

Who Will Be There?

A noncomprehensive list of notable items from this year's agenda:

9:25 a.m.: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Executive Chairman Howard Shultz: "The New Politics of the Boardroom"

11 a.m.: American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) CEOs Kenneth Chenault and Larry Fink: "On the Economy, Consumers and Redefining the Long Term."

1:20 p.m.: AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO Randall Stephenson: "Consolidated: The Future of Media and Telecommunications."

(NASDAQ: FB) Head of Product Policy Monika Bickert: "Comment on This: Facebook and Policy." 4:30 p.m.: "Squaring Off With Jack Dorsey," the CEO of Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square, Inc (NYSE: SQ).

