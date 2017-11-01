Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 31: Neos Therapeutics, Rockwell Automation-Emerson Electric, Charter

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 7:38am   Comments
Share:

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Neos Therapeutics Will Consider Offers from Other Potential Buyers

The Rumor:

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) will consider offers from other potential buyers following a rejected fourth takeover offer from PDL Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI), according to sources as reported by Reuters. Neos turned down an approximately a $300 million all-cash offer from PDL.

Neos and PDL each declined comment on the report.

Neos Therapeutics closed Tuesday at $10.40 and traded as high as $11.00 after-hours.

Rockwell Automation Confirms Rejection of $215 Per Share Cash, stock Offer from Emerson Electric

The Rejection:

Rockwell Automation, (NYSE: ROK) confirmed it rejected a $215 per share unsolicited proposal from Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) consisting of $107.50 per share in cash and 225 million shares of Emerson common stock, valued at $107.50 per share based on Emerson's 30-day volume weighted average share price of $62.92 as of October 10. That followed a $200 per share offer in August.

Rockwell said its Board of Directors carefully reviewed the proposals and determined they were not in the best interest of Rockwell Automation or its shareholders.

Rockwell Automation closed at $200.82, up $13.82. Emerson Electric shares fell $2.88, to close at $64.46.

Charter Communications Shares Spike Higher on Report of Softbank Interest

The Rumor:

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) spiked as high as $339.42 Tuesday, following a report from Nikkei that Softbank (OTC: SFTBY) had interest in a potential acquisition of America's second-largest cable operator. That report came as merger talks between T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) appear to have hit a serious snag.

Charter Communications closed at $334.17, up $10.19.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A Pre-Market Outlook

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMR + CHTR)

How Will MSG Networks Fare In The New TV Environment?
Report: SoftBank To Call Off Sprint-T-Mobile Merger
Media Stock Q3 Earnings On Tap: Comcast, Charter, Shaw, Time Warner
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Oracle, Domino's, Pepsi, And More
Charter Communications Q3 Earnings: What's In Store?
Telecom Earnings Preview: Verizon And AT&T Report Results In The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.