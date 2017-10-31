Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell more than 12 percent Tuesday morning after the company's third-quarter earnings report came in short of expectations.

AK Steel reported a GAAP earnings per share loss of 2 cents on revenue of $1.49 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter fell from $156.6 million, or 10.8 percent of net sales, a year ago to $69.2 million, or 4.6 percent of net sales.

Total flat-rolled steel shipments fell 2 percent from a year ago to 1.3686 million tons due to softer demand from the automotive market, the company said. Average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton did rise 2 percent from a year ago to $1,021 due to the higher average selling price on contract and spot market sales and higher surcharges on specialty steels.

"Our financial results for the third quarter are in line with the guidance we provided in July. We are particularly pleased to have completed the acquisition of Precision Partners during the quarter as we execute on our downstream strategy," said Roger K. Newport, CEO of AK Steel. "Our ongoing efforts to strengthen our balance sheet continued during the quarter with the successful refinancing of our 2022 senior notes and extension of our credit facility. These actions position us well for the future."

Steel Stocks Lower

AK Steel's poor earnings report was felt across nearly the entire steel and commodity sector although to various degrees.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X): down 4.99 percent at $25.12.

(NYSE: X): down 4.99 percent at $25.12. Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST): down 2.91 percent at $14.37.

(NYSE: TMST): down 2.91 percent at $14.37. Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE: GGB): down 1.63 percent at $3.32.

(NYSE: GGB): down 1.63 percent at $3.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD): down 0.74 percent at $37.46.

(NASDAQ: STLD): down 0.74 percent at $37.46. ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT): down 0.59 at $28.74.

(NYSE: MT): down 0.59 at $28.74. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE): down 0.19 percent at $58.36.

Related Links:

Why US Steel's Q3 Report Might Include A Guidance Cut

Steel Dynamics: The Steel Sector Pace Car For Q3 Earnings

Posted-In: Roger K. Newport Roger Newport Steel Steel PricesNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.