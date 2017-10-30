Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Lennar To Buy CalAtlantic

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.20 percent to 23,386.27 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.16 percent to 6,712.26. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.17 percent to 2,576.80.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday morning, the energy shares climbed by 0.95 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR), up 7 percent, and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO), up 6 percent.

In trading on Monday, cyclical consumer goods & services shares fell 0.39 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON), down 21 percent, and Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) down 14 percent.

Top Headline

Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) announced plans to buy CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE: CAA) for around $9.3 billion in a stock-and-cash deal, including $3.6 billion in debt.

The implied transaction value of $51.34 per share represents a 27 percent premium over CalAtlantic's closing price on Friday.

Equities Trading UP

Supercom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares shot up 32 percent to $3.60 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter.

Shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ: CPLA) got a boost, shooting up 27 percent to $83.05. Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) and Capella Education agreed to an all-stock merger. Capella Education also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares were also up, gaining 20 percent to $0.810 after the company reported a $3.1 million order for its SmartHub-TREQr5 product.

Equities Trading DOWN

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares dropped 22 percent to $3.83 as the company issued a business update and reported amendment to its term loan. The company announced the winding down of the DanskinNow brand at Walmart, and the dismissal of pending securities class action lawsuits filed against the company.

Shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) were down 17 percent to $46.98 following Q3 results. Gravity posted Q3 earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $20.76 million.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) was down, falling around 14 percent to $1.69. Pluristem proposed to launch up to 9 million share public offering of common stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after concluding Israeli institutional investors tender.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.17 percent to $53.99 while gold traded up 0.01 percent to $1,271.90.

Silver traded down 0.13 percent Monday to $16.73, while copper rose 0.06 percent to $3.1055.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.03 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.85 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.09 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.16 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.01 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.26 percent.

Economics

Consumer spending gained 1 percent in September, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.8 percent growth. Personal income increased 0.4 percent last month.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

