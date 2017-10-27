Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were seen trading higher by $5.13 at $162.54 in Friday's session. As some critics were skeptical of the success of the iPhone X launch, the company has proven its doubters wrong as the new phone sold out in minutes after being released.

After a much higher open, it had a brief 59-cent retreat to $158.70 before continuing its move higher. It rallied in pretty much straight-up fashion until it finally peaked at $163.60. That marks the highest level for the issue since it reached $163.96 on Sept. 12.

Apple's all-time-high was made on Sept. 5 at $164.25 and all-time closing high was made on Sept. 1 at $164.05.

