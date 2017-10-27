32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 3.3 percent to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted record EPS of $1.01 in the third quarter, blowing estimates out by $0.21. Sales were at $16.1 billion, topping estimates by $370 million. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 3.2 percent to $1,023.59 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Losers

(NYSE: M) fell 4.1 percent to $20.48 in pre-market trading following concerning Q3 guidance from J C Penney. Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) fell 3.6 percent to $12.10 in pre-market trading after rising 23.04 percent on Thursday.

