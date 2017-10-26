Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 26
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2017 4:35pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, October 26, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:17:51 pm: SQ Square Nov 17 $33 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.6 vs 19626 OI; Ref=$34.57

1:55:30 pm: PAGP Plains GP Dec 15 $20 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.85 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.05

1:36:46 pm: TRVG Trivago Jan 19 $7.5 Puts Sweep (13) at the Bid: 656 @ $0.651 vs 528 OI; Ref=$7.57

1:27:38 pm: INTC Intel Jan 19 $41 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 710 @ $1.581 vs 468 OI; Ref=$41.225

1:26:48 pm: COMM Commscope Feb 16 $35 Calls at the Ask: 729 @ $0.75 vs 994 OI; Ref=$31.785

12:18:32 pm: VNDA Vanda Pharma Dec 15 $14 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.7 vs 142 OI; Ref=$14.475

12:11:14 pm: WEN Wendy's Dec 15 $15 Calls at the Ask: 1700 @ $0.651 vs 4067 OI; Ref=$15.02

11:43:06 am: EXPE Expedia Dec 15 $130 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 1200 @ $0.81 vs 31 OI; Ref=$146.77

11:41:33 am: CELG CELG Nov 17 $90 Puts at the Ask: 559 @ $1.2 vs 11 OI; Ref=$98.145

11:20:18 am: SQ Square Nov 17 $34 Puts Sweep (39) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.451 vs 2141 OI; Ref=$34.28

10:37:30 am: AAXN Axon Ent Jan 19 $20 Puts at the Bid: 1138 @ $0.651 vs 2892 OI; Ref=$22.45

10:06:54 am: SRPT Sarepta Nov 17 $50 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 566 @ $2.25 vs 7046 OI; Ref=$49.468

9:48:01 am: CY Cypress Semi Dec 15 $13 Calls at the Ask: 602 @ $2.851 vs 11645 OI; Ref=$15.5901

9:41:30 am: TWTR Twitter Jan 19 $19 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.48 vs 23085 OI; Ref=$19.365

9:36:51 am: SNAP SNAP Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 565 @ $0.95 vs 13479 OI; Ref=$14.189

Image Credit: Javier Hasse

