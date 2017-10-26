Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 25: Sprint-T-Mobile, Trade Desk, Pfizer, Dynegy

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Sprint, T-Mobile in Talks for All-Stock Deal

The Deal:

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) are in discussions regarding an all-stock transaction, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTKEY) will control the combined company, with T-Mobile CEO John Legere at the helm, sources said. Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son will be co-chairman.

A deal could be announced within the next few weeks, the sources said.

T-Mobile closed Wednesday at $61.93, down 35 cents. Sprint closed at $7.10, up 10 cents.

The Trade Desk Acquires Assets Of Adbrain

The Deal:

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) announced it has acquired the assets of Adbrain. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Adbrain provides intelligent identity resolution technology, used by digital marketers and their partners to create advanced customer ID maps.

Trade Desk closed at $62.57, down $0.74.

Pfizer Planning Auction of Consumer Health Business in November

The Rumor:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is planning an auction process for its consumer healthcare business in November, according to sources as reported by Reuters. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTC: RBGPF) are said to be considering a bid, the sources said. Pfizer announced on Oct. 10 it was considering strategic options for the unit.

Pfizer closed at $36.16, down $0.11.

Dynegy Near Deal to be Acquired

The Rumor:

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) spiked as high as $11.19 on Wednesday, following a report from the Wall Street Journal that Vistra Energy Corp. is in talks with Dynegy regarding a potential merger. A deal could be announced as early as next week, according to sources. The companies have been talking since last spring, the sources said.

A combined company could be worth more than $20 billion, according to the report.

Dynegy closed at $10.78, up $1.57.

