30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 14.5 percent to $4.35 after falling 15.18 percent on Monday.

Losers

HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) fell 19.2 percent to $34.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak earnings forecast.

