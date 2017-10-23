32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares jumped 35 percent to $34.64 in response to failed DBVT peanut allergy trial.
- Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) shares surged 30.9 percent to $41.88 after the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital for $42 per share in cash.
- Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) shares climbed 27.6 percent to $0.238 after surging 40.48 percent on Friday.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) jumped 21.8 percent to $44.73 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares surged 21.7 percent to $1.95 after the company disclosed that Univar will be marketing and selling ContraPest.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) shares gained 18.3 percent to $0.560.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares rose 18 percent to $1.18.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares climbed 18 percent to $0.566. Atossa Genetics is schedule to host a conference call to announce preliminary results from Phase 1 study of oral Endoxifen on October 25, 2017.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) shares rose 15.3 percent to $2.72
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) shares gained 11.9 percent to $10.71 after gaining 2.68 percent on Friday.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares rose 11.8 percent to $12.59. KalVista Pharma 13D filing from Longwood Fund showed registration for an 8.7 percent stake.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 9.4 percent to $7.20 after surging 25.33 percent on Friday.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares surged 7.1 percent to $71.09 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY2017 guidance.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) rose 6.6 percent to $39.70. Cowen & Co. upgraded CAI from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares gained 5.7 percent to $4.58 as the company disclosed that GSK's shingle vaccine received FDA approval.
- Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE: DEL) shares climbed 5.6 percent to $94.11 after Potlach announced plans to merge with Deltic.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) surged 4.3 percent to $21.00. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals with a Market Outperform rating.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares climbed 3.4 percent to $1.83 after the company announced a European Patent for RLX-R18.
Losers
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares tumbled 50.6 percent to $23.73 after the company disclosed that its peanut allergy trial failed to meet primary endpoint.
- Connecture Inc (NASDAQ: CNXR) shares declined 40.8 percent to $0.290. Connecture reported that it will voluntarily delist from the NASDAQ for OTCQX Market.
- Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE: WAC) slipped 19.2 percent to $0.410. On Friday, Walter Investment Management disclosed that it has reached an agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders on financial restructuring.
- Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: EGO) shares dropped 15.9 percent to $1.83. Eldorado Gold lowered its production guidance for its Kisladag operation.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 15.4 percent to $1.04.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) dropped 13.6 percent to $1.53. Future FinTech reported filing of proxy statement, including proposal for corporate restructuring.
- Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ: CXRX) shares fell 12.3 percent to $0.500 after dipping 38.71 percent on Friday.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares declined 11.3 percent to $0.550
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) dipped 10.5 percent to $1.12. OncoSec reported a $7.1 million registered direct at-the-market offering at a price of $1.34375 per share.
- Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 10.35 percent to $3.08 after the company disclosed 'positive' topline results from comparative exposure pharmacokinetic study for Gimoti.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $11.60 as the company disclosed Phase 2 interim 24-week data with pegylated interferon lambda in Hepatitis Delta Virus infection at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares slipped 6.6 percent to $2.80. Viking Therapeutics presented results from proof-of-concept study of VK0214 in in vivo model of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) declined 6.5 percent to $32.19. Jefferies downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from Buy to Hold.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 4.5 percent to $22.77. UBS downgraded General Electric from Buy to Neutral, while Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...