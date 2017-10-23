Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 20-22: First Data-BluePay, Booz Allen Hamilton-Morphick, EnerJex-AgEagle

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2017.

First Data To Buy BluePay For $760M In Cash

The Deal:

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) announced Friday it agreed to acquire BluePay Holdings from its current owners, which include TA Associates and BluePay management, for $760 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017.

First Data closed Friday at $19.08, up 62 cents.

Booz Allen Hamilton to Acquire Morphick

The Deal:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced Friday an agreement to acquire managed detection and response services firm Morphick. Terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of FY 2018.

Booz Allen Hamilton closed at $37.94, up 20 cents.

EnerJex Resources to Merge with Commercial Drone Company AgEagle Aerial Systems

The Deal:

EnerJex Resources Inc (NYSE: ENRJ) announced Friday it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with commercial agricultural drone company, AgEagle Aerial Systems. Under the agreement, EnerJex's Common and Series A Preferred shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of the combined company. AgEagle is valued at approximately $20,000,000.

The transaction is expected to close late in Q4 of 2017 or Q1 of 2018, subject to approval by the stockholders of both companies.

EnerJex Resources closed at 39 cents per share, up 10 cents.

