32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares climbed 34.8 percent to $32.40 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 34.1 percent to $2.95. Digital Ally and VIEVU, LLC entered into a supply agreement which provides VIEVU exclusive right to integrate the VuLInk system in its body camera products.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares jumped 22.3 percent to $49.23 after the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 42 percent year over year.
- Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) shares rose 19.4 percent to $0.159. Dextera Surgical shares dropped 22.81 percent Thursday after the company’s 8-K filing showed that its stock will be delisted as of October 26. The company doesn't intend to appeal NASDAQ determination.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) shares climbed 15.3 percent to $36.17 as the company posted strong Q3 earnings.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) gained 14.8 percent to $17.41. Uniqure shares climbed 60.08 percent Thursday as the company disclosed that it has acquired a patent family providing broad protection of the hyperactive padua variant of Factor IX.
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares rose 14.7 percent to $16.62 as the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC, signed a contract to aid in the restoration of Puerto Rico’s energy infrastructure.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) surged 12.6 percent to $131.05 after the company posted mixed quarterly results.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares gained 11.2 percent to $0.356 as the company disclosed that 1st patient enrolled in IDE study of Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 10.7 percent to $36.20.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) climbed 9.3 percent to $6.45 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares climbed 5.7 percent to $33.54 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) gained 5.5 percent to $70.93 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) climbed 5.5 percent to $22.10. Susquehanna upgraded Stratasys from Neutral to Positive.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares gained 5.3 percent to $9.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Director Aldrich bought 565,065 shares at an average price of $8.61.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares gained 4.7 percent to $9.19 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Orphan Drug designation for MESUPRON for pancreatic cancer.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) rose 4.5 percent to $131.84. Signature Bank posted upbeat Q3 profit. BMO Capital upgraded Signature Bank from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares gained 3.9 percent to $371.50. Intuitive Surgical posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares gained 3.1 percent to $61.91. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares dipped 60.7 percent to $0.775 as the company disclosed that its PERSIST Phase 3 trial of POSIMIR did not meet primary efficacy endpoint. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Durect from Buy to Hold.
- Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ: CXRX) shares dropped 29 percent to $0.660. Concordia filed for debt restructuring in Canada.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 24.8 percent to $0.380.
- Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) shares dropped 22.5 percent to $0.760. Rennova Health fell 20.23 percent Thursday as the company disclosed that Big South Fork Medical Center has been granted 3 year CMS Certificate of Accreditation.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) declined 19.6 percent to $12.37. Del Taco reported in-line Q3 earnings and narrowed its FY17 outlook.
- Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares dropped 14.1 percent to $0.945.
- Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 13.1 percent to $30.41 on relatively heavy volume.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares declined 11.2 percent to $2.01.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) dropped 9.9 percent to $122.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would cancel two trials for its drug for an inflammatory bowel disease. Citigroup downgraded Celgene from Buy to Neutral.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) slipped 9.4 percent to $33.58 after mixed Q3 results and reduced FY17 guidance.
- IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares declined 7.3 percent to $74.30 as the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and reported a deal to buy Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co. Stephens & Co. downgraded IBERIABANK from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ: AMNB) fell 5.1 percent to $39.85 following Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded American National BankShares from Outperform to Market Perform.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares declined 3.1 percent to $22.87 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 earnings outlook.
