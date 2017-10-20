25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 26.4 percent to $30.36 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.

Losers

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 12.7 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it became aware of the SEC comment letter. Axon said due to miscommunication issues, the company only became aware of letters today and is in the process of providing SEC with info to respond to its comments.

