10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares are up over 20 percent after trouncing third-quarter earnings estimates. The shoe company’s EPS came in at 59 cents, topping estimates by 16 cents. Sales also beat estimates by $25 million.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares moved up over 9 percent. The company reported first-quarter sales growth of 42 percent year over year.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares hit a new 52 week high after delivering an earnings and sales beat in the third quarter. Shares were up nearly 5 percent after the close.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares gained almost 3 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Sales came in just shy of estimates, at $576 million.

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) traded up 1.6 percent, in what seemed like a continuation of the rally experienced during the regular session.

Losers

Athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) shares were down over 4 percent after missing third-quarter sales estimates. Revenues came in nearly $6 million shy of expectations.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares were down nearly 4 percent, despite a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Proofpoint also raised its FY17 Billings, sales, and profitability guidance.

E*Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares lost nearly 3 percent after missing on third-quarter earnings and sales estimates.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) tumbled 3.75 percent, even though third-quarter EPS of $2.77 beat estimates by $0.78, and revenue of $806.1 million came in $52.95 million ahead of expectations.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) slipped 7 percent after announced it would cancel two trials for its drug for an inflammatory bowel disease.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

Javier Hasse contributed to this report.

