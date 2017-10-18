20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 31.8 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after announcing an agreement with MedResults Network, a Group Purchasing Organization that has over 3,000 members.

(NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 29.7 percent to $18.76 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals highlighted poziotinib data in NSCLC at 18th IASLC World Conference on lung cancer in Japan. Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 22 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.

(NYSE: CGG) rose 22 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after declining 4.05 percent on Tuesday. Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares rose 11.2 percent to $9.95 in pre-market trading after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.

(NASDAQ: BCOM) rose 6.9 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) rose 5.6 percent to $154.70 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

(NASDAQ: ALNY) gained 5.3 percent to $125.00. Alnylam and Vir Biotechnology announced a strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases. Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares rose 5.1 percent to $2.48 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.67 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ADTN) rose 4.8 percent to $25.05 after the company reported results for its third quarter. Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) shares rose 4.6 percent to $55.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.64 percent on Tuesday.

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares fell 8.8 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading. Destination Maternity shares gained 48.75 percent on Tuesday after the company reported that it expects $10mn to $11 million in annual savings following operational update.

(NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 16.4 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the close following news of a common stock offering. Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 12.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken.

(NASDAQ: LBIX) fell 10.8 percent to $2.23 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday. Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) shares fell 5.3 percent to $28.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.

(NASDAQ: CREE) fell 4.4 percent to $28.06 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts consensus estimates. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NAP) shares fell 3 percent to $9.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.83 percent on Tuesday.

