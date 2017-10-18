20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 31.8 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after announcing an agreement with MedResults Network, a Group Purchasing Organization that has over 3,000 members.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 29.7 percent to $18.76 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals highlighted poziotinib data in NSCLC at 18th IASLC World Conference on lung cancer in Japan.
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 22 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) rose 22 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after declining 4.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares rose 11.2 percent to $9.95 in pre-market trading after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) rose 6.9 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) rose 5.6 percent to $154.70 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) gained 5.3 percent to $125.00. Alnylam and Vir Biotechnology announced a strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares rose 5.1 percent to $2.48 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.67 percent on Tuesday.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) rose 4.8 percent to $25.05 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) shares rose 4.6 percent to $55.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.64 percent on Tuesday.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.6 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading. Longbow Research upgraded GoPro from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares fell 8.8 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading. Destination Maternity shares gained 48.75 percent on Tuesday after the company reported that it expects $10mn to $11 million in annual savings following operational update.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 16.4 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the close following news of a common stock offering.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 12.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) fell 10.8 percent to $2.23 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) shares fell 5.3 percent to $28.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 4.4 percent to $28.06 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts consensus estimates.
- Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NAP) shares fell 3 percent to $9.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 2.9 percent to $3.72 in pre-market trading after declining 6.13 percent on Tuesday.
