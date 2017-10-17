Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 17

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, October 17, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:31:35 pm: SNAP SNAP Dec 15 $16 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.44 vs 499 OI; Ref=$16.13

3:15:03 pm: FOSL Fossil Dec 15 $9 Puts at the Bid: 2500 @ $0.95 vs 311 OI; Ref=$8.97

2:41:53 pm: VRX Valeant Apr 20 $13 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 761 @ $1.99 vs 227 OI; Ref=$12.845

1:56:01 pm: S Sprint Nov 17 $8 Puts at the Ask: 64800 @ $1.081 vs 33891 OI; Ref=$7.1

1:50:17 pm: SVU Supervalu Fri $20 Calls Sweep (38) at the Ask: 1117 @ $0.45 vs 403 OI; Ref=$18.7999

12:55:40 pm: MGM MGM Mar 16 $29 Puts at the Ask: 1600 @ $1.791 vs 1215 OI; Ref=$30.1642

12:27:25 pm: IRBT iRobot Dec 15 $85 Calls at the Ask: 4067 @ $2.951 vs 296 OI; Ref=$74.8

11:33:29 am: OCLR Oclaro Dec 15 $10 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 6700 @ $0.35 vs 3800 OI; Ref=$8.41

11:01:48 am: LNG Cheniere Energy Dec 15 $45 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 979 @ $4.1 vs 951 OI; Ref=$48.1

11:00:15 am: GOOG Google Fri $980 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $14.7 vs 1996 OI; Ref=$992.53

10:37:54 am: HOG Harley Davidson Oct 27 $46.5 Puts at the Ask: 900 @ $0.671 vs 39 OI; Ref=$48.09

10:03:20 am: HOG Harley Davidson Oct 27 $46.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.84 vs 39 OI; Ref=$47.62

9:38:29 am: PTC PTC Nov 17 $57.5 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 600 @ $1.495 vs 176 OI; Ref=$59.71

