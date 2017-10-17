Market Overview

The Boeing-Bombardier Feud Intensified Thanks To Airbus

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 3:02pm   Comments
The Boeing-Bombardier Feud Intensified Thanks To Airbus
The Boeing/Bombardier Commerce Department Ruling: Why It's Happening And What's The Latest News
Theresa May Needs Trump's Help In Saving Thousands Of Job

It seems that Bombardier Inc (OTC: BDRBF) managed to find a way to fight back on a 300-percent trade tariff, imposed on its C-Series jets, by striking a partnership with Airbus.

The U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a trade tariff on the Canadian aircraft maker because Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) complained about "dumping" activities, but it seems the Canadians are not backing down. With the Airbus partnership, the C-Series is going to be produced in the United States and it won't be the subject of anti-dumping tariffs. Bombardier jets are also going to have access to larger sales network.

The DOC decision had an impact on the U.S. relations with Canada and the United Kingdom. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau protested by threatening to give up on a purchase of Boeing military jets. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was also concerned because the ruling could have an impact on Bombardier's plant in Northern Ireland.

Image Credit: By Michael Rehfeldt from Taoyuan, Taiwan (CSeries-14.jpg) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

