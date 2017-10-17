It seems that Bombardier Inc (OTC: BDRBF) managed to find a way to fight back on a 300-percent trade tariff, imposed on its C-Series jets, by striking a partnership with Airbus.

The U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a trade tariff on the Canadian aircraft maker because Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) complained about "dumping" activities, but it seems the Canadians are not backing down. With the Airbus partnership, the C-Series is going to be produced in the United States and it won't be the subject of anti-dumping tariffs. Bombardier jets are also going to have access to larger sales network.

The DOC decision had an impact on the U.S. relations with Canada and the United Kingdom. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau protested by threatening to give up on a purchase of Boeing military jets. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was also concerned because the ruling could have an impact on Bombardier's plant in Northern Ireland.

