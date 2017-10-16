10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) gained more than 4 percent in Monday’s after-hours session, following an 8-K filing with the SEC. The company says total revenue per available seat mile for the third quarter of 2017 is expected to tumble by 6.5 percent year-over-year. However, results for September were better than in the same month last year.

(NASDAQ: SAVE) gained more than 4 percent in Monday’s after-hours session, following an 8-K filing with the SEC. The company says total revenue per available seat mile for the third quarter of 2017 is expected to tumble by 6.5 percent year-over-year. However, results for September were better than in the same month last year. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) was up 3.4 percent in what seemed like a correction of the 2.77 percent tumble the stock experienced during the regular session.

(NASDAQ: KALV) was up 3.4 percent in what seemed like a correction of the 2.77 percent tumble the stock experienced during the regular session. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) rose 2.4 percent, continuing with the surge seen during the day, which was driven by the start of its trial of PEGPH20.

(NASDAQ: HALO) rose 2.4 percent, continuing with the surge seen during the day, which was driven by the start of its trial of PEGPH20. Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained almost 2 percent.

(NASDAQ: FRAN) gained almost 2 percent. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was up 2 percent following its third-quarter earnings beat.

Losers

Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) lost 3 percent. Even though its fourth quarter EPS of $0.45 beat estimates, revenue of $123.57M million missed by $3.35 million.

(NASDAQ: SONC) lost 3 percent. Even though its fourth quarter EPS of $0.45 beat estimates, revenue of $123.57M million missed by $3.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) lost almost 2 percent after the bell rang, giving up the 1.45 percent gains of the day.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) lost almost 2 percent after the bell rang, giving up the 1.45 percent gains of the day. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) lost 1.6 percent, which matches it move higher in the regular session.

(NASDAQ: MMYT) lost 1.6 percent, which matches it move higher in the regular session. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) was down more than 7 percent at $48.79.

(NYSE: HP) was down more than 7 percent at $48.79. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) slipped 1.2 percent after closing up 4.14 percent.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.