The Latest Developments Between Apple And Qualcomm

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 1:47pm   Comments
The Latest Developments Between Apple And Qualcomm
From App Store To Financing In 10 Minutes: AutoGravity Is Fintech's Answer To Car Shopping
A New Mega-Cap ETF Comes To Town
Is Muhlenkamp on a Roll Again? (GuruFocus)
Qualcomm Slapped $773M Fine By Taiwan Antitrust Regulators
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Facebook Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Qualcomm ... (GuruFocus)

The ongoing dispute between Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) took a step for the worse on Friday.

Qualcomm filed a patent suit in a Beijing, China intellectual property court in which it's claiming a patent infringement and seeks injunctive relief, Bloomberg reported. The filings were made on Sept. 29, 2017, but has not been made public until Friday.

Apple is using technologies that were invented by Qualcomm without paying for them, Christine Trimble, a Qualcomm spokeswoman told Bloomberg. The company believes power management technologies and a touch-screen technology that Apple uses in its iPhone are among a "few examples of the many Qualcomm technologies that Apple uses to improve its devices and increase its profits."

As a result, Qualcomm is hoping regulators ban the sale and manufacturer of iPhones in China. The company is also urging U.S. authorities to ban the import of certain versions of the iPhone because the company believes it infringes on its patents.

Apple shares dipped lower on heavy volume following the announcement, but were still in positive territory by 1:20 p.m. ET. Shares were trading at $156.86, up 0.55 percent on the day.

The ongoing saga between the two tech giants dates back to earlier this year when Apple initiated an antitrust suit against Qualcomm in which it argues that Qualcomm's licensing practices are unfair and being abused.

Qualcomm went on to counter with a patent suit in which it argues that Apple was active in encouraging South Korean and U.S. regulators to take action against the company based on false testimony, Bloomberg also noted.

Related Links:

Qualcomm Among Most Vulnerable Companies If War Breaks Out Between North And South Korea

An Easy-To-Use Cheat Sheet For Apple Suppliers

Posted-In: Apple China Bloomberg Christine Trimble iPhoneNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

From App Store To Financing In 10 Minutes: AutoGravity Is Fintech's Answer To Car Shopping
A New Mega-Cap ETF Comes To Town
Qualcomm Slapped $773M Fine By Taiwan Antitrust Regulators
Mitch Albom Talks About Cadence13, 'The Netflix Of Podcasts,' And Return Of 'The Sports Reporters'
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
10 Of The Most Crowded Trades, And 10 Of The Least Crowded
