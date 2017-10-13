Market Overview

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares jumped 93.3 percent to $2.61 on no formal news from company. The stock rallied 215 percent over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week amid trader speculation stock could be sympathy play on move higher in Helios & Matheson. However, Leading Brands shares sold off 27 percent on Thursday.
  • Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 63.3 percent to $6.63. Net Element disclosed that e-commerce and value-added integrated services volumes rose 134 percent year-over-year during the first half of 2017.
  • China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares surged 51.7 percent to $5.46.
  • PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares jumped 43.5 percent to $1.27 as the company reported corporate restructuring and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 26.1 percent to $3.72 after the company disclosed that Sina Weibo is launching its first augmented-reality-enabled mobile application, named SuiShouPai.
  • Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) climbed 25.2 percent to $3.69 after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement for a deal with Rocket Pharma.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares climbed 19.1 percent to $19.05 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 14 percent to $65.01 as the company disclosed that its subsidiary Sogou Inc. has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for IPO.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) shares jumped 11.6 percent to $7.63.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares gained 11.4 percent to $26.73.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares rose 11 percent to $3.75.
  • Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) shares surged 9.9 percent to $8.32 after the company raised its outlook for the third quarter.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares gained 9.7 percent to $6.65.
  • Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 7.4 percent to $4.35 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 3.7 percent to $9.55 after the company reported new data related to MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Losers

  • Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares dipped 41.7 percent to $2.17 after the company disclosed the receipt of an FDA letter that notified the company of deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) dropped 36.1 percent to $2.99 after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) declined 24.7 percent to $2.14 as the company disclosed a $8 million registered direct offering.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CASI) shares declined 23.5 percent to $2.79 after climbing 10.98 percent on Thursday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) tumbled 18.3 percent to $48.10 after the company offered a warning related to its upcoming third-quarter results Thursday afternoon. Applied Optoelectronics reduced its third-quarter sales guidance from a prior $107 million-$115 million to a new range of $88 million-$89 million. Earnings per share are expected to come in between $1.04 and $1.09, well below the previous guidance figures in the range of $1.30-$1.43.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $3.27 after jumping 123.35 percent on Thursday.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 12.1 percent to $4.53.
  • Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares declined 10.9 percent to $20.59.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares tumbled 10.8 percent to $9.86 as the company posted weak preliminary results for the third quarter.
  • Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares slipped 10.3 percent to $2.65.
  • Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) declined 9.9 percent to $4.37 following a shelf registration filing for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. The offering news followed an earlier after-hours 13G filing from Cambridge Isotope Labs which showed a 7.1 percent stake in the company.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares fell 9.3 percent to $23.48.
  • Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares declined 9.2 percent to $12.20. Hostess Brands disclosed the retirement of its CEO Bill Toler effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if a replacement is appointed. UBS downgraded Hostess Brands from Neutral to Sell.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares declined 9 percent to $11.92 after gaining 1.16 percent on Thursday.
  • Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) dropped 8.3 percent to $10.91. Barclays downgraded Secureworks from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 6.8 percent to $32.40 after dropping 5.82 percent on Thursday.
  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 5.7 percent to $9.05. CHF Solutions reported the effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares dropped 5.4 percent to $96.67 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) shares slipped 3.5 percent to $53.26 as the company posted downbeat Q3 revenue.
  • Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE: CTT) slipped 3.2 percent to $12.62. CatchMark Timber Trust priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $12.35 per share.

