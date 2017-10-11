Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 10: SeaWorld, Johnson Controls, Express Scripts-EviCore

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 8:05am   Comments
Share:

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

More Takeover Rumors Around SeaWorld

The Rumor:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) rose again Tuesday, as Bloomberg reported that Spanish amusement park operator Parques Reunidos is interested in acquiring SeaWorld. The offer is said to be approximately $17.50 per share, the source said.

On Monday, traders circulated chat room chatter of potential bids by Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX).

SeaWorld closed Tuesday at $13.16, down 53 cents.

Express Scripts Acquires eviCore Healthcare for $3.6B

The Deal:

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) has agreed to acquire the privately-held provider of evidence-based medical benefit management services, eviCore healthcare, for $3.6 billion from General Atlantic, TA Associates, and Ridgemont Equity Partners. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

Express Scripts closed at $58.18, down $1.04.

Chatter of Johnson Controls Takeover Interest

The Rumor:

Shares of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) rose as high as $41.93 as traders circulated chat room chatter of potential takeover interest. Sources say KKR (NYSE: KKR), Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and TPG have proposed a $59.00 per share leverage buyout.

Johnson Controls closed at $41.49, up 91 cents.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX + DIS)

Trump Complains About NFL's 'Massive' Tax Breaks, Which The League Voluntarily Gave Up In 2015
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 9: SeaWorld, Splunk-Rocana, Helix Energy, Cleantech Solutions
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Disney Named RBC Capital's Top Pick
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2017
YouTube TV's First National Advertising Campaign? The 2017 World Series
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.