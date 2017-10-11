Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 10: SeaWorld, Johnson Controls, Express Scripts-EviCore

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

More Takeover Rumors Around SeaWorld

The Rumor:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) rose again Tuesday, as Bloomberg reported that Spanish amusement park operator Parques Reunidos is interested in acquiring SeaWorld. The offer is said to be approximately $17.50 per share, the source said.

On Monday, traders circulated chat room chatter of potential bids by Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX).

SeaWorld closed Tuesday at $13.16, down 53 cents.

Express Scripts Acquires eviCore Healthcare for $3.6B

The Deal:

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) has agreed to acquire the privately-held provider of evidence-based medical benefit management services, eviCore healthcare, for $3.6 billion from General Atlantic, TA Associates, and Ridgemont Equity Partners. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

Express Scripts closed at $58.18, down $1.04.

Chatter of Johnson Controls Takeover Interest

The Rumor:

Shares of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) rose as high as $41.93 as traders circulated chat room chatter of potential takeover interest. Sources say KKR (NYSE: KKR), Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and TPG have proposed a $59.00 per share leverage buyout.

Johnson Controls closed at $41.49, up 91 cents.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.