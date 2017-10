Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, October 10, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:58:18 pm: MNKD Mannkind Feb 16 $9 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.641 vs 10 OI; Ref=$6.66

3:50:02 pm: MAR Marriot Oct 20 $111 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 594 @ $3.701 vs 264 OI; Ref=$113.95

3:47:25 pm: CAT Caterpillar Oct 20 $126 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2860 @ $2.651 vs 1201 OI; Ref=$128.02

3:19:00 pm: TXMD TherapeuticsMD Nov 17 $4 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.25 vs 35 OI; Ref=$4.88

3:15:45 pm: FCX Freeport McMoran May 18 $14 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.39 vs 247 OI; Ref=$14.425

3:09:09 pm: GIMO Gigamon Apr 20 $45 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $2.0 vs 57 OI; Ref=$38.625

2:58:23 pm: MU Micron Nov 3 $42.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.271 vs 181 OI; Ref=$41.5336

2:45:45 pm: SAGE Sage Therapeutics Jan 19 $130 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $4.0 vs 20 OI; Ref=$62.92

2:42:09 pm: GOGO GOGO May 18 $10 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 611 @ $1.101 vs 20 OI; Ref=$11.62

2:35:22 pm: NKTR Nektar Therapeutics Jan 19 $18 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 603 @ $0.65 vs 91 OI; Ref=$23.34

2:16:32 pm: MAT Mattel Oct 27 $15.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 586 @ $0.898 vs 368 OI; Ref=$15.43

1:17:29 pm: MNKD Mannkind Oct 20 $10 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1690 @ $3.851 vs 11 OI; Ref=$6.575

1:07:05 pm: VICL Vical Mar 16 $4 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.426 vs 205 OI; Ref=$3.02

12:29:46 pm: LULU lululemon Dec 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.791 vs 847 OI; Ref=$62.93

12:27:10 pm: MAR Marriot Oct 27 $113 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 522 @ $2.55 vs 22 OI; Ref=$113.56

12:21:49 pm: CIEN Ciena Oct 20 $22.5 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 1160 @ $0.961 vs 76 OI; Ref=$21.705

12:03:34 pm: CIEN Ciena Oct 20 $22.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 2001 @ $0.875 vs 76 OI; Ref=$21.82

11:51:44 am: NUS NuSkin Fri $64 Puts at the Ask: 891 @ $1.5 vs 0 OI; Ref=$63.49

10:16:20 am: CFG Citizens Financial Nov 17 $35 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 526 @ $2.851 vs 41 OI; Ref=$37.53

10:15:28 am: M Macys Nov 10 $22 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1364 @ $0.551 vs 268 OI; Ref=$20.595

10:06:45 am: CZR Caesars Jan 19 $11 Calls at the Ask: 8250 @ $1.9 vs 2818 OI; Ref=$12.55

9:57:57 am: SFL Ship Finance Nov 17 $15 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $0.85 vs 484 OI; Ref=$14.3

9:53:46 am: GM GM Oct 27 $45 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.111 vs 367 OI; Ref=$45.14

9:52:14 am: JCI Johnson Controls Nov 17 $42 Calls Sweep (34) at the Ask: 654 @ $1.351 vs 505 OI; Ref=$41.5408

9:47:11 am: NWL Newell Brands Oct 20 $43 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2600 @ $0.601 vs 1087 OI; Ref=$43.28

