12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 12:22pm   Comments
  • AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares climbed 70.9 percent to $59.80 after the company issued topline proof-of-concept data from Phase 2a trial of ANB020 In atropic dermatits.
  • Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares jumped 64 percent to $12.10 as the company reported a collaboration deal with Merck for KVD001.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 28.6 percent to $2.70.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares gained 26.3 percent to $6.73. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MannKind with a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 18.6 percent to $25.02.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares jumped 15.5 percent to $3.65.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares gained 10.8 percent to $6.24 after falling 18.93 percent on Monday.
  • Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 8.4 percent to $6.60.
  • Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) climbed 6.4 percent to $28.63. The company announced a "substantial" deal to produce liquid delivery systems for a key customer.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares gained 6.1 percent to $3.95 after surging 11.04 percent on Monday.
  • Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) shares climbed 6 percent to $21.29.
  • Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares surged 4 percent to $83.72 after the company reported a $20 billion buyback plan and reaffirmed its FY18 adjustes earnings outlook.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Movers

