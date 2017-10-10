12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares climbed 70.9 percent to $59.80 after the company issued topline proof-of-concept data from Phase 2a trial of ANB020 In atropic dermatits.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares jumped 64 percent to $12.10 as the company reported a collaboration deal with Merck for KVD001.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 28.6 percent to $2.70.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares gained 26.3 percent to $6.73. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MannKind with a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 18.6 percent to $25.02.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares jumped 15.5 percent to $3.65.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares gained 10.8 percent to $6.24 after falling 18.93 percent on Monday.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 8.4 percent to $6.60.
- Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) climbed 6.4 percent to $28.63. The company announced a "substantial" deal to produce liquid delivery systems for a key customer.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares gained 6.1 percent to $3.95 after surging 11.04 percent on Monday.
- Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) shares climbed 6 percent to $21.29.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares surged 4 percent to $83.72 after the company reported a $20 billion buyback plan and reaffirmed its FY18 adjustes earnings outlook.
