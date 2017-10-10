Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 9: SeaWorld, Splunk-Rocana, Helix Energy, Cleantech Solutions

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, October 9, 2017.

Renewed Takeover Chatter in SeaWorld

The Rumor:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) rose as high as $14.10 Monday, as traders circulated renewed unconfirmed chat room chatter of potential bids by Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX). Bloomberg reported last week that Merlin Entertainments was also a potential bidder for the theme park operator.

SeaWorld closed Monday at $13.69, up 40 cents.

Splunk Acquires Rocana

The Deal:

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) announced it has acquired selected assets of privately-held analytics solutions company, Rocana, Inc. Terms were not disclosed.

Splunk closed at $65.53, down $1.32.

Cleantech Solutions Announces Exclusivity Agreement for Potential Takeover of Inspirit Studio

The Deal:

Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) announced that its Sharing Economy Investment Limited subsidiary has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Inspirit Studio, regarding a potential acquisition by SEI of at least 51 percent of Inspirit Studio. Inspirit Studio's mobile platform, Anyway, allows people to provide courier delivery services during their commutes.

Cleantech Solutions closed at $6.52, up $3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Exploring Potential Sale

The Rumor:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) is exploring strategic alternatives, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Helix is working with bankers who are advising the company on a

potential sale, the sources said.

Helix Energy Solutions closed at $7.31, up $0.68.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.