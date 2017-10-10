A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Fed Speakers

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Rob Kaplan will speak in Stanford at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 35 points to 22,746.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rise 3.50 points to 2,547.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 10 points to 6,074.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.95 percent to trade at $56.32 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.09 percent to trade at $50.12 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.03 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.02 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.05 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.15 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.02 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.64 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.58 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.26 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.24 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Outperform to Neutral.

Eli Lilly shares fell 1.77 percent to $85.51 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) announced plans to spin off its homes and ADI global distribution unit, and transportation systems units into 2 independent publicly-owned companies by the end of '18. The company also raised its lower end of FY17 earnings outlook.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) reported commencement of 3.86 million share common stock offering via Cerberus Capital.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported FDA acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application for Prolia.

Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) reported the resignation of its CFO Terry Schmid. The company named Aaron Kuan Interim as interim CFO, effective November 16, 2017.

