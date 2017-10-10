Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 4:48am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for September is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 4-and 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Rob Kaplan will speak in Stanford at 8:00 p.m. ET.

