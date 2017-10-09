18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares tumbled 23.2 percent to $0.630. Tandem Diabetes’ board authorized to effect a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) shares declined 15.7 percent to $1.98 after rising 115.60 percent on Friday.
- K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) shares dipped 15.2 percent to $18.48 after the company issued a weak sales forecast.
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $3.00 after the company reported a $54 million private placement.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 7.5 percent to $6.43.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) shares dropped 6.9 percent to $5.40.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) slipped 6.6 percent to $26.10. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn's from Buy to Hold.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) shares fell 6 percent to $56.22. JP Morgan downgraded DaVita from Neutral to Underweight.
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 5.5 percent to $7.70 after climbing 13.19 percent on Friday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) declined 5.2 percent to $18.62. JP Morgan downgraded PTC Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) slipped 5.1 percent to $59.16. Raymond James downgraded Express Scripts from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares dropped 4.7 percent to $25.87. Citigroup downgraded Viacom from Neutral to Sell.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) shares declined 4.4 percent to $29.19 after the company lowered its guidance for 2017.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) fell 4.4 percent to $48.40. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Almost Family with a Neutral rating.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares dipped 4.1 percent to $45.55. Barclays downgraded Mellanox from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT) fell 3.8 percent to $76.80. Wells Fargo downgraded Medtronic from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares slipped 2.7 percent to $37.46. Mizuho downgraded Synaptics from Buy to Neutral.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 2.5 percent to $33.12. Cowen downgraded Symantec from Market Perform to Underperform.
