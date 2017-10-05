Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:42:35 pm: TER Teradyne Nov 17 $37 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 630 @ $1.45 vs 74 OI; Ref=$37.76

3:35:34 pm: HON Honeywell Oct 20 $148 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 8682 @ $0.343 vs 0 OI; Ref=$142.9

3:18:30 pm: JNPR Juniper Networks Fri $29 Puts Above Ask!: 1935 @ $0.651 vs 13 OI; Ref=$28.62

3:03:23 pm: FEYE FireEye Oct 13 $18.5 Puts at the Bid: 650 @ $0.72 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.8757

2:39:05 pm: APC Anadarko Pet Nov 17 $52.5 Calls at the Ask: 1850 @ $0.73 vs 1312 OI; Ref=$49.1

2:11:34 pm: SHOP Shopify Fri $99.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 500 @ $2.551 vs 9 OI; Ref=$100.28

2:03:29 pm: FOLD Amicus Apr 20 $16 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 720 @ $2.851 vs 21 OI; Ref=$15.72

1:52:41 pm: DLTR Dollar Tree Oct 13 $88 Puts at the Ask: 840 @ $0.95 vs 0 OI; Ref=$88.89

1:18:13 pm: AVP Avon Products Apr 20 $2 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.6 vs 396 OI; Ref=$2.275

12:50:51 pm: FIT FitBit Nov 17 $12 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 553 @ $5.451 vs 77 OI; Ref=$6.55

12:15:55 pm: ZNGA Zynga Jan 19 $4 Calls at the Bid: 23000 @ $0.201 vs 5820 OI; Ref=$3.805

11:53:28 am: MNKD Mannkind Feb 16 $4 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 3298 @ $1.301 vs 334 OI; Ref=$6.23

11:28:16 am: KR Kroger Nov 17 $23 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $2.75 vs 26 OI; Ref=$20.75

11:16:31 am: CHRW CH Robinson Oct 20 $77.5 Calls at the Ask: 3500 @ $0.35 vs 1122 OI; Ref=$75.1027

11:08:27 am: CAH Cardinal Health Oct 27 $70 Calls at the Ask: 1850 @ $0.451 vs 1 OI; Ref=$67.62

11:00:34 am: NVDA Nvidia Jun 15 $180 Puts at the Bid: 900 @ $22.851 vs 882 OI; Ref=$180.67

10:56:10 am: NPTN NeoPhotonics Feb 16 $5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1115 @ $1.085 vs 226 OI; Ref=$5.0492

10:52:05 am: MNKD Mannkind Oct 13 $4 Puts Sweep (13) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$4.48

10:45:07 am: AAN Aaron's Feb 16 $44 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 718 @ $3.601 vs 0 OI; Ref=$45.025

10:24:43 am: MU Micron Oct 13 $39.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 829 @ $0.711 vs 107 OI; Ref=$39.8

10:20:29 am: NFLX Netflix Oct 13 $190 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 514 @ $3.5 vs 323 OI; Ref=$190.29

10:08:54 am: SGYP Synergy Pharma Apr 20 $5 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.5 vs 296 OI; Ref=$3.46

9:52:36 am: KNDI Kandi Nov 17 $9 Calls at the Bid: 576 @ $0.85 vs 104 OI; Ref=$8.35

9:44:56 am: NTAP NetApp Mar 16 $47 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.94 vs 12 OI; Ref=$44.36

9:39:33 am: MNKD Mannkind Nov 17 $4 Calls Sweep (6) at the Ask: 799 @ $0.62 vs 776 OI; Ref=$4.08

