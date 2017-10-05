20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) shares tumbled 29.4 percent to $1.90 after climbing 75.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares declined 26.8 percent to $2.49.
- Intellicheck Inc (NYSE: IDN) shares dipped 19.1 percent to $2.33. Intellicheck named Bill White as Interim President and CEO amid departure of William Roof.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares declined 16.6 percent to $5.80.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares fell 14.3 percent to $2.79.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares dropped 13.6 percent to $20.05.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares tumbled 12.2 percent to $5.25 as the company issued a general business update at the 2017 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Vericel reported plans for further expansion of MACI sales force in 2018.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) fell 10 percent to $13.23 after the company announced plans to buy Earnest for $155 million in cash. Compass Point downgraded Navient from Buy to Neutral.
- Benitec Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 10 percent to $2.69.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) dropped 9.7 percent to $5.29 after the company lowered its Q3 earnings outlook and reported the implementation of certain restructuring actions, including workforce reduction.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares declined 6.7 percent to $5.69 after gaining 3.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) shares fell 6.1 percent to $97.06.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares declined 5.8 percent to $7.38. ImmunoGen disclosed a 13 million share offering of common stock.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 5.3 percent to $2.96 after declining 4.88 percent on Wednesday.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) declined 4.6 percent to $139.76. Morgan Stanley downgraded Celgene from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares fell 4.5 percent to $57.38. Mizuho initiated coverage on FibroGen with a Neutral rating.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) slipped 4.3 percent to $35.74. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mallinckrodt from Buy to Hold.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 4.3 percent to $1.78. Globalstar reported a $125 million offering of common stock.
- Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) slipped 3.8 percent to $26.27. Matador Resources priced offering of 8 million shares for gross proceeds of $210.8 million.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) declined 3.7 percent to $14.55. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold.
