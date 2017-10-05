Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 4: SeaWorld, A Schulman, Materialise-ACTech

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street from Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

A Schulman Said to be Exploring Sale

The Rumor:

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) is exploring a sale with help from Citigroup, according to sources as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The sales process is at an early stage, a source said.

Cruiser Capital reported an 8.78 percent stake in A Schulman in August.

A Schulman closed Wednesday at $36.55, up 70 cents.

IBM Reports to Acquire Vivant Digital Business In Australia

The Deal:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its intention to acquire Vivant Digital business (Vivant), a boutique digital and innovation agency based here. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 subject to applicable regulatory review. Financial details were not disclosed.

IBM closed at $146.48, down 30 cents.

Materialise Acquires ACTech For €36.3M

The Deal:

Materialise NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: MTLS) announced the acquisition of ACTech, a Germany-based leader in producing limited runs of highly complex cast metal parts. The transaction brings together the metal competencies of Materialise, a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions and software, with those of ACTech into a comprehensive metal manufacturing offering.

Materialise acquired ACTech based on a total enterprise value of €45 million for a total cash payment of €36.3 million to the sellers.

Materialise closed at $14.85, up 29 cents.

SeaWorld Said to Consider Sale

The Rumor:

Shares of Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) spiked as high as $16.51 after-hours on Wednesday, as Bloomberg reported the company has hired advisors and is exploring a sale. The marine park operator was approached by UK theme park operator Merlin Entertainment, sources said.

There has been large option activity in SeaWorld recently and insider buying by Hill Path Capital's Scott Ross. In August, DealReporter said SeaWorld had hired Evercore to explore a potential sale.

SeaWorld closed at $14.11, up 62 cents.

